Pete Mackanin: ‘I Can Give Freddy Galvis A Pass’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Freddy Galvis is one of the leaders of the Phillies. He’s not a lollygagger.

However, in Tuesday night’s win over the Mets, Galvis failed to run out a pop-up that was eventually dropped by Jose Reyes, with two outs in the 8th inning of a one run game.

Galvis stood on first base and when the next batter Andres Blanco hit a ground rule double to tie the game at 2, Galvis was on third — where he was stranded.

“I looked at Larry [Bowa] and we were both numb,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “That’s so uncharacteristic of Freddy to do that. We couldn’t figure out what was going on. I was more flabbergasted than mad, because he’s just not that kind of a player.”

Mackanin said Galvis apologized immediately after the game, a 6-2 extra innings Phillies win.

“He knows exactly what he did,” Mackanin said of the 27-year-old shortstop. “When he came on the bench it looked like he was going to cry because he knows what he did was the wrong thing to do. And there was a couple of players that were kind of getting on him a little bit.

“Immediately after the game, Freddy came into my office to apologize to me because he knows what he did.”

Cataldi asked Mackanin if not disciplining Galvis could signal as a potential Mulligan for other players.

“When asked about who’s a leader on our team, Freddy always jumps into my mind because of the way he goes about his business,” Mackanin said. “To be perfectly honest with you Angelo and to see the expression on his face, he knows what he did. If it were somebody else perhaps, but with Freddy I think I can give him a pass on that.”