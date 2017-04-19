Alligator Reportedly Found Inside Philly Property Following Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Crews in Philadelphia were called to the scene of a fire for reports of an alligator inside of a property.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Unruh Ave. and Tulip St.

Officials with Raw Paw Philly tell CBS3 that they were called to the scene because an alligator was apparently inside the building.

Hey @ACCTPhilly, @PhillyFireDept just called us for an alligator displaced by a fire. We deferred to you guys! 😂🐊 — Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) April 20, 2017

The organization says this isn’t a first for Philly but they can’t take in illegal animals.

Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia says they are investigating.

“Just after 8:30 p.m., we received a request from Red Paw asking us to handle a case where the fire department was responding to a fire and as they knocked down the fire police entered the home only to find an alligator in a home,” said Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia. “The police called Red Paw and Red Paw deferred the call to us.”

Authorities tell CBS3 that two adults were hospitalized for non-life injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unclear at this time if the reported alligator is out of the home.

This story will be updated.