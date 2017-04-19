Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze In Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — A firefighter was hurt responding to house fire in Pennsauken early Wednesday morning. Two families are also displaced.

The fire broke out in a four-unit apartment building around 2:30 a.m. on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Avenue.

Firefighters dealt with intense flames and heavy smoke that persisted for several hours.

Pennsauken Fire Chief Joe Palumbo said the age of the home, nearby brush, the narrow street and water supply issues hampered their efforts.

Fortunately, everyone inside the building when the fire started got out safely.

A firefighter hurt his ankle trying to help two firefighters get out of the building through a window.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. A woman who lives in the building said she suspects a cigarette is to blame.