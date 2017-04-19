Entrepreneurs Compete To Be Their Own Boss At Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some enterprising individuals are competing Thursday in the “Be Your Own Boss Bowl” at Temple University.
Temple’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute is holding its 19th competition for those affiliated with the university who have a dream for their future.
“[It’s] a business plan competition that goes across all 17 schools at Temple,” explained IEI’s executive director Ellen Weber. “It includes students, faculty, alumnae and staff.”
Weber says teams will give their presentations to a panel of judges Thursday afternoon.
“We have 14 finalists,” she said, “and they are competing for $180,000 in cash prizes and probably another $20,000 to $40,000 in non-cash prizes.”
Winners will be awarded in the undergraduate, upper, social innovation and urban health tracks.