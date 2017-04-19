BREAKING: Eric Frein Found Guilty On All Charges In State Trooper Ambush    

Elderly Woman Assaulted, Robbed After Getting Off Bus

April 19, 2017 8:43 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of a two people accused of robbing an elderly woman last month.

Police say they robbed an 81-year-old woman who had just gotten off a SEPTA bus in the 8400 block of Thouron Avenue on March 20.

The victim — who was punched in the face and knocked to the ground — suffered minor injuries.

The suspects got away with her purse.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354 Det. Bransfield #9159 DC 17-14-021583.

