Elderly Woman Assaulted, Robbed After Getting Off Bus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of a two people accused of robbing an elderly woman last month.
Police say they robbed an 81-year-old woman who had just gotten off a SEPTA bus in the 8400 block of Thouron Avenue on March 20.
The victim — who was punched in the face and knocked to the ground — suffered minor injuries.
The suspects got away with her purse.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354 Det. Bransfield #9159 DC 17-14-021583.