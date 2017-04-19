Drexel University Hosts Earth Day Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On a beautiful spring day, Drexel University put on its own Earth Day celebration.
On Lancaster Walk on the Drexel’s campus, the emphasis was on protecting and caring for the environment.
Emily Geshke is director of operations/campus services, and led the committee that organized this year’s event.
“Our main goal was to bring in a lot of the groups that we partner with in order to promote their sustainability initiatives, and share what they’re doing to help benefit the Earth for the students.”
Scott Dunham, Drexel’s director of grounds, also brought a tasty exhibit.
“Little sage, thyme, basil, oregano, cilantro.”
So why are these important?
“I would think anything, I guess, you could take home and grow yourself that saves you a trip to the store and maybe just raises your awareness a little bit of what you’re able to grow for yourself.”