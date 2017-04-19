Data Breach At Major Hotel Chain Impacts 12 Locations In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big hotel chain has come under attack by hackers intent on stealing data from credit and debit cards used by guests. A dozen locations in Greater Philadelphia are affected and more than 1,100 others across the country.

Among the compromised hotel brands: Holiday Inn (and Express), Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, Kimpton, and InterContinental, though not every chain location has been caught up in the security breach.

Parent company IHG admits it found malware designed to grab payment card details. It was installed at front desk computers and — between the end of September and at least the end of December of this past year — started hoovering up card numbers, names, and expiration dates contained on the magnetic stripe.

IHG says it doesn’t believe any other information was taken. The malicious software was scrubbed by last month.

Whether you stayed at one of IHG’s properties or didn’t, take a close look at your credit card statements and be sure to report unauthorized transactions.