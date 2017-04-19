CCP Hosts Information Session On Hybrid, Electric Vehicles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As automakers produce more alternative fuel vehicles, many consumers have questions about how things work. On Wednesday, the Community College of Philadelphia helped people get some answers.

Students from West Philly High School played their own version of carpool karaoke in an all-electric BMW i3.

“I kinda like it. I like it a lot.”

Clanaya Williams could definitely see herself in this ride — but she has some concerns.

“It probably would be better on the community, but we also have to keep in mind that we could get shocked from these cars,” Williams said, “and I ain’t trying to die from electricity.”

Richard Saxton runs the automotive program at CCP and says they host this event to educate people on the benefits of alternative fuel actual vehicles and how to maintain them safely.

“There’s no changing the oil,” Saxton explained. “The brakes are actually more electronic than they are physical braking, so a lot of the maintenance things go away.”