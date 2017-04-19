CBS News: Manhunt Underway for Traitor Inside CIA

WASHINGTON (CBS)—A manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the Central Intelligence Agency, CBS News has learned.
The CIA and FBI are reportedly conducting a joint investigation into one of the worst security breaches in CIA history.
CBS News reports that the alleged traitor exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems.
Sources say authorities are looking for an insider—either a CIA employee or contractor — who had physical access to the material.
