CBS News: Manhunt Underway for Traitor Inside CIA

April 19, 2017 10:50 PM
Filed Under: Central Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON (CBS)—A manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the Central Intelligence Agency, CBS News has learned.

The  CIA and FBI are reportedly conducting a joint investigation into one of the worst security breaches in CIA history.

CBS News reports that the alleged traitor exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems.

Sources say authorities are looking for an insider—either a CIA employee or contractor — who had physical access to the material.

