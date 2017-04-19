BREAKING: Eric Frein Found Guilty On All Charges In State Trooper Ambush| Watch Eyewitness News Live    

Balenciaga’s $2,145 Bag Is Just Like Ikea’s 99 Cent Tote

April 19, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Balenciaga, IKEA

By Alexandra Larkin

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) –– Ikea’s iconic 99 cent bag has gotten a high-fashion upgrade courtesy of Balenciaga.

The couture brand has come out with a bag that looks eerily similar to everyone’s favorite crinkly Ikea tote bag. They’re both neon blue, have the exact same construction, and seem to be bigger on the inside, like Doctor Who’s TARDIS.

Homeless, Terminally Ill Dogs Find Sanctuary In NJ Home 

When you look at them side by side, there’s only one major difference: price. Ikea’s “Frakta” bag — made of recyclable plastic — costs 99 cents. Balenciaga’s “glazed leather” and gold-stamped creation (standing in for yellow nylon straps) clocks in at $2,145.

In the age of high-fashion brands recreating cheap favorites — Vetements’ recreations of Hanes T-shirts for $740, for example — Balenciaga may just be jumping on the bandwagon. It hasn’t publicly responded to the controversy, so we can’t be sure.

But Ikea doesn’t seem to mind. A company spokesperson told Today, “We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the Ikea iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents. Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag!”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia