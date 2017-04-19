Cops: 3 Men Violently Attack, Rob Man In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-on-one attack in the city was caught on surveillance video and now police are searching for the suspects.

Authorities say around 12:30 p.m. on April 15, a 25-year-old man was assaulted and robbed after leaving a restaurant on B and Tioga Streets.

The suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head until he was unconscious, police say.

One of the attackers then went through the victim’s pockets, stealing his cell phone, wallet and money.

The three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police describe the first suspect as a black or Hispanic male, with a scruffy beard and a mustache. He was wearing a black skully hat, a black coat and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with bushy hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red pants and red sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a stocky build, a beard and a mustache. He had a cast on his right arm, tattoos on both arms, and was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on this attack or the suspects is asked to contact East Detective Division: 215-686-3243/3244