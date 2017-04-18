Zeoli Show Log 04.18.17

April 18, 2017 5:39 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Alex Jones, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Black Lives Matter, David T. Beito, Donald Trump, Facebook Killer, FDA, Fresno, Heather Mac Donald, Homeland, ISIS, Joy Ann Reid, Mandy Patinkin, Pomona College, Rep. Maxine Waters, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

3pm- Students at Pomona College in California claim that free speech is for bigots and that the school should apologize for hosting Black Lives Matter critic Heather Mac Donald.

3:15pm- David T. Beito, history professor at the University of Alabama and author of Black Maverick: T.R.M. Howard’s Fight for Civil Rights and Econimic Power, calls in to discuss his new article FDR’s War on the Press.

4pm- A new FDA rule, which goes into effect this May, targets caloric information for pizza purchased by the slice. 

4:20pm- On an episode of Meet the Press Daily, “Homeland” star Mandy Patinkin said that white men in governement are the real enemy. 

4:25pm- “March for Science” claimed that the use of the MOAB bomb on ISIS was an example of scienece being weaponized and used against marginalized people. 

4:30pm- Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, joins the show to discuss “The Playground Case,” a religious freedom case that will be heard before the Supreme Court.

4:50pm- Sen. Elizabthe Warren says she will not run for president in 2020.

4:55pm- Rep. Maxine Waters led millenials in an impeach Trump chant while speaking in Washington D.C.

5pm- While speaking in Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump declared that going forward “Buy American” laws will be enfoced for all government funded projects. 

5:05pm- A shooting spree in Fresno, CA has left 3 dead. The suspect was reportedly screaming “Allahu Akbar.”

5:10pm- Facebook killer Steve Stephens took his own life after being chased by police. 

5:20pm- According to his divorce attorney, Alex Jones is only playing a character on his radio show.

5:25pm- MSNBC’S Joy Ann Reid accused Jeff Sessions of reading a xenophobic story to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

6pm- Comedian Karith Foster joins the show to discuss speaking at her first TEDx Talk and the importance of freedom of speech.

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia