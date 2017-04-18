Zeoli Show Log 04.18.17

3pm- Students at Pomona College in California claim that free speech is for bigots and that the school should apologize for hosting Black Lives Matter critic Heather Mac Donald.
3:15pm- David T. Beito, history professor at the University of Alabama and author of Black Maverick: T.R.M. Howard’s Fight for Civil Rights and Econimic Power, calls in to discuss his new article FDR’s War on the Press.
4pm- A new FDA rule, which goes into effect this May, targets caloric information for pizza purchased by the slice.
4:20pm- On an episode of Meet the Press Daily, “Homeland” star Mandy Patinkin said that white men in governement are the real enemy.
4:25pm- “March for Science” claimed that the use of the MOAB bomb on ISIS was an example of scienece being weaponized and used against marginalized people.
4:30pm- Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, joins the show to discuss “The Playground Case,” a religious freedom case that will be heard before the Supreme Court.
4:50pm- Sen. Elizabthe Warren says she will not run for president in 2020.
4:55pm- Rep. Maxine Waters led millenials in an impeach Trump chant while speaking in Washington D.C.
5pm- While speaking in Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump declared that going forward “Buy American” laws will be enfoced for all government funded projects.
5:05pm- A shooting spree in Fresno, CA has left 3 dead. The suspect was reportedly screaming “Allahu Akbar.”
5:10pm- Facebook killer Steve Stephens took his own life after being chased by police.
5:20pm- According to his divorce attorney, Alex Jones is only playing a character on his radio show.
5:25pm- MSNBC’S Joy Ann Reid accused Jeff Sessions of reading a xenophobic story to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
6pm- Comedian Karith Foster joins the show to discuss speaking at her first TEDx Talk and the importance of freedom of speech.