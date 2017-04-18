BREAKING: Woman Struck After Philly Police Cruiser Was Put In Reverse 

April 18, 2017 6:48 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A woman was injured after a motor vehicle accident involving a police vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, authorities tell CBS3.

It happened near the 3000 block of Clearfield Street in Kensington.

Police tell CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff that a woman in her 30’s was struck when the vehicle was put in reverse during an investigation in the park.

She was transported to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.

Further details surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

