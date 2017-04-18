BREAKING: Firefighters Battling Multiple 2-Alarm Fires In Delco.

Wolf Announces Packages Of Bills To Combat Student Sexual Assault 

April 18, 2017 9:00 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio 1060, Tom Wolf, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS) — State lawmakers joined with Governor Wolf Tuesday to roll out a package of bills intended to protect students from sexual assault.

There are a total of six bills in the package of legislation to support Governor Wolf’s “It’s On Us” campaign to protect students from sexual assault.

Some Vets Can Go To CVS ‘MinuteClinics’ For Minor Illnesses

The governor says one of the bills would establish an amnesty policy

“Protecting students who report sexual assault to post-secondary institutions from being disciplined for other policy violations, like drug or alcohol use,” said Wolf.

ALSO READ: Know Before You Go, Teaches High School Seniors College 101

Other bills would require postsecondary institutions to offer online, anonymous reporting for students. It would expand the scope and authority of the state’s Office For Safe Schools.

It would require creation of comprehensive policies for K-thru-12 schools, expand health education standards to address consent and healthy relationships in middle and high schools, and require postsecondary schools to adopt affirmative consent standards for responding to allegations of sexual violence.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia