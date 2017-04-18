Walt Whitman Bridge To Close For 20 Minute Intervals Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Commuters who use the Walt Whitman bridge in the overnight hours, may want to leave their home a little earlier.
The bridge will be closed 20-minute intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday night — between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Starting at 7 p.m. on closure nights, bridge traffic will also be reduced to three lanes in each direction.
Recommended alternate routes:
Ben Franklin Bridge
Commodore Barry Bridge
Motorists are strongly advised to use the Ben Franklin Bridge or Commodore Barry Bridge during these times. Variable message signs across the region will advise motorists about the closures and delays. Morning rush hours will be unaffected.
The closures will allow construction crews to install a shield around one of the bridge towers.
The shield will protect vehicles from overhead work during the bridge’s ongoing $56 million repainting project.
