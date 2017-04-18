Some Say Sleep Is The New Status Symbol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–For many of us, a good night’s rest can be hard to come by. And while we acknowledge the adverse effects, some still claim it as a badge of honor.

“It’s almost like a prize to get not a lot of sleep. The busier you are, the more achieving you’re going to be,” said Temple University student Halana Dash.

But, a recent article in the New York Times suggests society’s attitudes about sleep are shifting, going as far as to say “Sleep is the new status symbol.”

“I would agree with that,” said Christopher Carsia of Philadelphia.

“Being awake is a luxury,” countered fellow Philly resident Mike Izzo.

Still, we’ve come a long way from mattresses and sleep aids, with Silicon Valley now investing in the multi-billion dollar sleep industry.

From downloading sleep sounds and streaming boring bedtime stories to investing in online sleep coaches.

“I wouldn’t necessarily pay someone to do that if they weren’t a certified doctor,” said Dash.

“I’d just go to bed earlier.”

Some Fortune 500 companies even offer sleep education and training fairs.

But, is it worth all the money? Experts say yes.

While sleep aids may not always be effective and good old fashioned shut eye may not be an exact measure of success, doctors say seven to eight hours a night will help achieve optimal performance, while cutting back on serious health issues like obesity, diabetes, cancer, even premature death.

Dr. Fred Jaffe, a sleep expert at Temple University Hospital, says our culture has long de-valued sleep and it’s about time we abandon our “work hard, play hard” mentality.

As for sleep becoming a status symbol, Jaffe says he views it less as a luxury item and more as a pillar of health, as important as nutrition and exercise.