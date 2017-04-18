Report: Brent Celek Takes $1 Million Pay Cut

April 18, 2017 2:21 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brent Celek bleeds green.

Celek, 32, was drafted by the Eagles in 2007 and has spent his entire 10-year career in Philadelphia. Now, the veteran tight end is taking a $1 million pay cut to help the team’s cap situation, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Celek caught just 14 passes for 155 yards and no touchdowns last season, as he continues to transition into more of a blocking tight end.

Celek has missed just one game in his entire career, playing in 159 of a possible 160 regular season games. Celek signed a three-year deal worth $13 million before the 2016 season.

