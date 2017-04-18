Rep. Boyle Concerned For Meals Program In Trump’s Proposed Budget Cuts

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — In Norristown, the people who serve meals to home bound older folks are concerned about how President Trump’s proposed budget will affect their program, and it’s the largest Meals on Wheels program in Montgomery County.

A volunteer at the Montgomery County Senior Adult Activity Center on George Street, Caroline Hicks looks forward to her visits.

“Us volunteers are delivering the Meals on Wheels to the people in their homes,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t see anyone but us.”

Meals on Wheels does not receive direct federal funding.

Congressman Brendan Boyle says Mr. Trump’s so-called “skinny budget proposal” would cut funding to community development block grants, which counties disperse to programs like Meals on Wheels.

Boyle say if the budge is enacted, the president would literally be taking food away from home bound seniors.

The executive director of the center, Linda Collins said, “It would literally kill what they do here.”

Collins, says the program serves 350 vulnerable older folks.

Boyle anticipates bipartisan push back against any budget diet served to Meals on Wheels.