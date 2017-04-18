President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Texas

April 18, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: George H. W. Bush

HOUSTON (CBS)–President George H.W. Bush is reportedly back in the hospital, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath tells KHOU that Bush, 92, is being treated at Methodist Hospital but is doing fine.

In a statement McGrath says Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia.

“President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest,” said McGrath. “It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

“He is already well on the path to recovery and going home,” McGrath said.

No other details have been released.

 

