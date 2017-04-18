Reyes’ Error Helps Phillies Beat Scuffling Mets 6-2 In 10 

April 18, 2017 11:45 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and the Philadelphia Phillies scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the scuffling New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat. Reyes dropped a two-out popup in the eighth inning before Andres Blanco tied it at 2 with an RBI double.

With All-Star closer Jeurys Familia set to return from a domestic violence suspension Thursday, the Mets’ bullpen was beaten again after Zack Wheeler pitched five solid innings.

New York’s last five games have been decided in the winning team’s final at-bat, including three losses at Miami last weekend.

