Phillies’ Ball Park Snacks Help Teach High School Students Composting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have a recycling effort named “Red Goes Green.” But you might call this one “green turns brown.”

Volunteer farmer Scott Blunk oversees the latest arrival of raw materials for the large compost pile at W.B. Saul High School in Roxborough.

“Cantelope skins and maybe French fries that didn’t get fried and a lot of vegetable scraps — salad bar things,” said Blunk.

The source? — Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies Director of Community Initiatives Mary Ann Moyer says the team has been contributing scraps to Saul since last summer.

“Food from the Phillies clubhouse and also the visiting clubhouse as well as the Phillies kitchen. So any kind of food scraps – vegetable scrap comes here to Saul High School,” she said.

The ballpark waste is mixed with spent grain from brewers, coffee beans and Zoo manure.

After six months or so in the pile, the compost is ready for sale and spreading, says Saul senior Jake Smith.

“We’re getting the compost from our pile and we’re scooping it and putting it in our two-and-a-half gallon bags,” said Smith.

Blunk says the program makes enough money to sustain itself, while providing a hands-on education for students.