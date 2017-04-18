Our Cells Could Hold The Secret To Aging

BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspected 'Facebook Killer' Over 

April 18, 2017 12:29 PM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The secret to aging and a potential fountain of youth may be a cellular structure we’ve all studied. Think back to high school– a part of the cell called the mitochondria.

You may remember the mitochondria was called the power-pack of the cell, providing energy. Seems it may have another function.

It could help to cause a decline in muscle mass, hearing loss, and other aspects of aging.

The mitochondria has its own DNA that works differently than the DNA of the nucleus of the cell.

This mitochondrial DNA has more mutations than regular DNA. As we age, the mutations in the mitochondria worsen.

