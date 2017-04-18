Cops: Off-Duty Officer Shoots Husband During Domestic Dispute

RICHBORO, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bucks County have an off-duty Philadelphia Police officer in custody in connection with the shooting of her husband outside of the couple’s home early this morning.

Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark says police were called to a home in the first block of Marmic Street in the Holland section of the township before 6 a.m.

They found a husband and wife outside the home and the man suffering a single gunshot wound of the lower abdomen.

The chief says the husband was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and underwent surgery for a non-life threatening wound. He is in stable condition.

Clark identified the alleged shooter as an off-duty Philadelphia Police officer. He says she fired one shot from a gun, which was not her service weapon.

Clark did not disclose the names or ages of the couple.

He says three children – a 13-year-old, a seven-year-old, and an infant were found inside the home unharmed. They were turned over to child welfare authorities.

So far, no charges have been filed but the Bucks County DA is reviewing the case.