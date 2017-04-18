News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 18

Chris discussed Vice-President Mike Pence’s trip to the Korean DMZ, today’s special election in Georgia and the cost for Philadelphia to host the NFL Draft. He spoke with author Christy Wright about her book, ‘Business Boutique.’
6:00 There is a special congressional election in Georgia today.
6:18 Vice President Mike Pence visited the DMZ in Korea after the North’s failed missile launch.
6:35 What’s Trending: Alex Jones, Lady Gaga, Carter Wilkerson, Kate Upton, Robert Pope
6:50 CBS Philly: Is the cost of the NFL Draft worth it?
7:01 Carson Wentz really likes Philadelphia.
7:20 Chris talks with author Christy Wright about her new book, Business Boutique.
7:38 The Facebook killer was not in Fairmount Park yesterday.
7:39 The family of the man killed is offering forgiveness.
7:50 An ostrich escaped after a fire in Chester County.
8:00 The Museum of the American Revolution officially opens tomorrow.
8:18 The White House Easter Egg roll was yesterday.
8:24 Work on a steel net to prevent suicides in San Francisco is underway.
8:35 What’s Trending: Saturday Night Live, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Coming to America, The Last Jedi, Fried grasshoppers