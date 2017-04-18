News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 18

April 18, 2017 8:50 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Alex Jones, Business Boutique, Carson Wentz, Carter Wilkerson, Chris Stigall, Christy Wright, Coming to America, Fried grasshoppers, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Kate Upton, lady gaga, Mike Pence, Museum of the American Revolution, nfl draft, North Korea, Philadelphia Eagles, Robert Pope, Saturday Night Live, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Last Jedi, What's Trending, White House Easter Egg Roll

Chris discussed Vice-President Mike Pence’s trip to the Korean DMZ, today’s special election in Georgia and the cost for Philadelphia to host the NFL Draft. He spoke with author Christy Wright about her book, ‘Business Boutique.’

6:00 There is a special congressional election in Georgia today.

6:18 Vice President Mike Pence visited the DMZ in Korea after the North’s failed missile launch.

6:35 What’s Trending: Alex Jones, Lady Gaga, Carter Wilkerson, Kate Upton, Robert Pope

6:50 CBS Philly: Is the cost of the NFL Draft worth it?

7:01 Carson Wentz really likes Philadelphia.

7:20 Chris talks with author Christy Wright about her new book, Business Boutique.

7:38 The Facebook killer was not in Fairmount Park yesterday.

7:39 The family of the man killed is offering forgiveness.

7:50 An ostrich escaped after a fire in Chester County.

8:00 The Museum of the American Revolution officially opens tomorrow.

8:18 The White House Easter Egg roll was yesterday.

8:24 Work on a steel net to prevent suicides in San Francisco is underway.

8:35 What’s Trending: Saturday Night Live, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Coming to America, The Last Jedi, Fried grasshoppers

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia