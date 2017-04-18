Man To Reunite With Bethlehem Paramedic Who Saved His Life 27 Years Ago

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man in Bethlehem Township will be reuniting with a former paramedic, more than two decades after that paramedic saved his life.
Twenty-seven years ago, volunteer fire EMS Captain AJ Heightman resuscitated a premature baby born at 27 weeks.
In 2015, Heightman wrote an article for JEMS Magazine of a call about a woman with abdominal pain, what turned out to be much more. Heightman says he expected to assist with a complicated birth, but when he arrived at the home the mother had delivered a premature baby – who wasn’t breathing.
Heightman goes on to recount the frightening experience. He says he knew during that difficult moment he would have to use every bit of his education. And thanks to his training, that baby, Rodney Barron, Jr., is now an adult with a son of his own.
Barron, Jr.’s father and Heightman have stayed in contact throughout the years, and all three will be reuniting this weekend — coincidentally during a mass casualty training seminar hosted by Heightman.
Heightman, along with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, will host a two-day mass casualty training seminar this Saturday and Sunday.
The training will be at the East Hills Middle School located at 2005 Chester Road, and will run 8 a.m. – 4 p.m,