Know Before You Go, Teaches High School Seniors College 101

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was college 101 for high school seniors from five Philadelphia schools Tuesday, at Community College of Philadelphia.

Many students are the first in their family to attend college, and that’s why the Philadelphia Education Fund holds its Know Before You Go event.

Students learned how to drop or add a classes, pay a bill, but most importantly learned — finding the help you need isn’t always easy.

Angelis Garcia is a 17-year old senior at Olney Charter High School admitted she has some concerns.

“I’m thinking about the transition from high school to college, you know how they say everything is totally different, I think that’s what I’m most concerned about,” said Garcia.

Her classmate, 18-year old Nashalie Jimenez admits she is a procrastinator.

“I learned that time management is a very important thing in college because there’s a lot of homework, and if you go out partying a lot you’re not gonna make time to go to school and make good grades,” said Jimenez.

Both of the girls hope to find success at Cabrini University.