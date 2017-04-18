Kensington High Students Tour Choice Bus: It’s Half Bus, Half Prison

April 18, 2017 6:35 PM By Cleve Bryan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Teenagers are faced with tough decisions every day so Tuesday students at Kensington High School got a sneak peek at what life looks like when you make the wrong choices.

Students toured a realistic jail cell on the back of a modified school bus.

The “Choice Bus” comes from the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation which seeks to improve high school graduation rates.

They partnered with State Farm and Philadelphia Academies to bring the bus to Kensington.

Experts say high school drop-outs are six times more likely to wind up in jail.

So educators want students to get a sense what that’s really like.

“It’s a real life picture of what reality is so that they can really get some thoughts as to what is at the end of the line if they make the wrong choice,” says Kensington Hight School co-principal Jose Lebron.

