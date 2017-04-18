Joel Embiid’s New ‘Andrew Bynum Look’

LIVE: Hostages In Del. Prison Standoff Hold News Conference To Announce Lawsuit

April 18, 2017 10:48 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers center Joel Embiid was having some fun on Instagram a few days ago.

Embiid posted this photo of his “new” hairdo in the pool.

Our friend Max Rappaport pointed out the scary resemblance to Andrew Bynum.

The Sixers acquired Bynum in June of 2012, but the 7’0″ center never played due to degenerative knee problems.

Embiid, a 23-year-old 7’0″, was the Sixers’ third overall pick in 2014, but has played in just 31 games over three years due to various injuries of his own.

So we can do without any connection to Bynum.

