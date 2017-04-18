Here’s How You Can Name April’s Calf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — April the giraffe is finally the proud mother of a 129-pound male calf – and the zoo now needs your help naming the baby.
Animal Adventure Park is allowing people to suggest any name for April’s new calf, you can even choose your own spelling. Participants can then vote on any names of their liking.
After the end of the first part of the contest, the zoo will reveal the top 10 names. Then you can come back and vote on any of those top names.
The second phase of the promotion will last about five days. At the end of voting, the zoo will reveal the winning name.
But the name suggestions and votes are not free – they cost $1 each, with a minimum of five votes per person. Click, here to start voting!
The zoo says funds raised in this effort will go towards giraffe conservation efforts in the wild, Ava’s Little Heroes (an event named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy,) and towards Animal Adventure Park itself.
The privately owned zoo began live streaming April’s pregnancy on YouTube in February, with more than a million people tuning in.
This is April’s fourth calf, but Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf.