Facebook Kicks Off Annual Developers Conference In Silicon Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook’s annual developers conference Tuesday, and more than 4,000 software developers will attend the two day conference in Silicon Valley.

Facebook’s founder and chef executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out his plan for the future of the social network during its 10th annual F8 developers conference.

“We’re building tools to give people the power to share what they want,” he said. “I’m really excited about this augmented reality platform and all of the stuff that we’re going to be able to create with it”

The augmented reality platform is a way for people to view and digitally manipulate the physical world around them using the camera on their smartphone

“Think about how many things we have in our lives that actually don’t need to be physical, they can be digital and think about how much better and more affordable and accessible they’re going to be when they are,” said Zuckerberg.

The social network does not expect to build all of these software experiences itself, so they’ve rolled out a new set of tools to help developers.

“So think about going to Rome on vacation and having information about the coliseum overlaid on the actual building or directions overlaid on the actual street,” he said.

We’re not able to do those things just yet but Facebook users will have more options when it comes to sharing photos and videos like pixilated blue beards, stickers and 3-D text.