Hostages In Del. Prison Standoff Hold News Conference To Announce Lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The family of a correctional officer killed during a Delaware prison riot, and five other hostages, are announcing a federal lawsuit this morning.
In February, Lieutenant Steven Floyd was killed during an inmate takeover of the Vaughn Correction Center near Smyrna.
16-Year Department Of Corrections Veteran Dies In Delaware Prison Standoff
Two correctional officers were held hostage and three maintenance workers hid in the basement.
The lawsuit plans to accuse the state of ignoring security and staffing problems.