Commissioner Ross Tries To Sway U.S. Attorney General: ‘We Need This Money’

April 18, 2017 3:28 PM By Pat Loeb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross took his concerns about federal budget cuts threatened for Sanctuary Cities directly to the U.S. Attorney General, last week.

Details about Ross’s meeting with Jeff Sessions came out at city council budget hearings, Tuesday.

Commissioner Ross says Sessions asked for the meeting, with half a dozen police chiefs, to discuss violent crime, which Sessions believes is increasing, but the Chiefs used the meeting to express their concerns about Sessions’ threats to withhold crime fighting funds from cities that don’t cooperate with immigration authorities.

“We need this money, we need to have these resources for the people we protect and serve,” he said.

Ross says he doesn’t think the Chiefs changed Sessions’ mind but it couldn’t have hurt.

“He heard us. He listened to us. We had a meeting for about an hour and a half,” said Ross. “Just the mere fact that he listened, again, you gotta be at the table, right?”

Ross says the department will receive $20 million in federal dollars this year, for gaming control, highway safety, port security, combating human trafficking and other initiatives.

