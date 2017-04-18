‘Honey’ Chrome Extension Instantly Saves You Money When Shopping Online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Chrome extension is now making it ridiculously easy for online shoppers to save money and the service is free!

The service is called “Honey” and the browser extension automatically finds and applies coupon codes at checkout on thousands of sites.

“Once you have Honey installed, whenever you’re on a shopping site that Honey supports, you will see the Honey icon in the top right corner of your browser turn the color orange,” says the company. “This means that Honey supports that store. You can click on the Honey button to see any coupons we know about for that site.”

So, that means no more fumbling around through dozens of sites looking for the best deals while the items you really want are sitting in the online shopping cart.

And that’s not all!

Honey says they also instantly finds better prices on Amazon and offers cash bonuses on many stores.

“Honey finds better prices on Amazon by automatically comparing the final prices (including sales tax and shipping) of every top-rated seller in the marketplace,” the company says. “We list the best price right on the product page, so you know right away if you’re getting the best deal. If there’s a better deal, we’ll show you.”

The first step to getting easy savings is heading over to to JoinHoney.com.

The browser extension is supported on Chrome, Firefox, Safari.

To learn more CLICK HERE.