Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Philadelphia

By Kelly Neilson Earth Day started in 1970 as a way to turn environmental concerns into action. On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans participated in environmentally conscious events and demonstrations throughout the country and, today, Earth Day is bigger than ever. This year, join your neighbors as you set out to improve your local communities through cleaning, planting and education. For ways to celebrate Earth Day 2017 in Philadelphia, read on.

Greensgrow Farm’s Community Greening Day

www.greensgrow.org 2503 E. Firth St.Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 427-2780 Date: April 20 and April 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Greensgrow Farms is an urban farm and garden center in Philadelphia that focuses on education and community involvement. The farm is teaming up with Subaru for their annual greening of local communities, set to take place on two days, April 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Greensgrow Farms and their dedicated volunteers will set to work beautifying neighborhoods by cleaning and planting. Greensgrow Farms will treat all volunteers to lunch.

Plant A Tree

www.phsonline.org 100 N. 20th St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 988-8800 Planting a tree is a classic and popular way to celebrate Earth Day, but an important one. The Greater Philadelphia region has lost millions of trees due to development and the Plant One Million initiative, led by the Pennsylvania Horticulture Center, seeks to restore Philadelphia’s “tree canopy” and to plant one-million trees in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Support this effort by helping PHS Tree Tenders plant trees in your neighborhood through one of their many volunteering events.

National Constitution Center

www.constitutioncenter.org 525 Arch St.Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 409-6600 The National Constitution Center celebrates Earth Day every year by educating both children and adults on the history of Earth Day and on how to do your part in preserving the environment. The Center will have a full-day of events and the museum will have exhibits on environmental pioneers including Theodore Roosevelt and First Lady “Lady Bird” Johnson. The Constitution Center increases understanding of the US Constitution and inspires active citizenship through events and interactive exhibits throughout the year. Related: Top Spots To See Spring Flowers In Philadelphia

Naturepalooza

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

www.schuylkillcenter.org The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education8480 Hagy’s Mill RoadPhiladelphia, PA 19128 Date: to 2 p.m.

The Schuylkill Center is partnering with the Philadelphia Science Festival to bring the annual family festival Naturepalooza to the Schuylkill River. The day will consist of science activities, hikes, crafts and food trucks. Science in the Park will also have activities for Earth Day at Hunting Park and Clark Park. The Science Festival, an annual 9-day event in April, is committed to educating the community in science, engineering and technology.