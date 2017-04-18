American Revolution Museum’s Opening Celebrations, What You Need To Know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big celebration is planned along a stretch Philadelphia’s historic area for the opening of The Museum Of the American Revolution.

The public is invited to an 8 a.m. tribute at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Of The Revolution in Washington Square Park.

“As may as 2,000 American soldiers are buried there” said Michael Quinn is President and CEO of the Museum Of the American Revolution

“And we felt those people should be honored,” he said. “Those are the real generation who created the American nation, and there sacrifice, there blood needed to be remembered the day we opened the museum.”

Just before 9 a.m. there will be a procession to Independence Hall where Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf and Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe will offer comments, and no ticket is required for that.

At 10 a.m. there will be a procession down Chestnut Street to the museum itself at 3rd and Chestnut.

“Marching on the same streets that Washington’s army marched by the way Chestnut Street.”

There will also be a ticketed dedication ceremony that will take place 10:30 a.m. with Former Vice President Joe Biden as the keynote speaker.

The grand opening celebration should conclude about noon.