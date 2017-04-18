BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspected 'Facebook Killer' Over 

9-Foot Alligator Shows Up On Family’s Porch Easter Morning

April 18, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Alligator, Easter

SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS) – A South Carolina family had a visitor on Sunday morning… and it was certainly not the Easter bunny.

The Polston family thought someone was trying to break into their home.

As it turns out, the intruder was a 9-foot alligator.

It climbed a 15-foot staircase, breaking a screen, walking through a doorway and onto their second-story porch.

“It started lunging, thrashing, growling quite a bit. It was a good size gator. He was perfectly happy to stay however long,” says Steve Polston.

South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources was able to take the alligator away from the home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia