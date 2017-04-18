9-Foot Alligator Shows Up On Family’s Porch Easter Morning

SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS) – A South Carolina family had a visitor on Sunday morning… and it was certainly not the Easter bunny.
The Polston family thought someone was trying to break into their home.
As it turns out, the intruder was a 9-foot alligator.
It climbed a 15-foot staircase, breaking a screen, walking through a doorway and onto their second-story porch.
“It started lunging, thrashing, growling quite a bit. It was a good size gator. He was perfectly happy to stay however long,” says Steve Polston.
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources was able to take the alligator away from the home.