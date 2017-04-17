Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Races To The Top

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Box office activity on this Easter weekend was nothing if not furious for The Fate of the Furious.
The eighth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise went through the roof, earning an estimated $100 million on its opening weekend.
It’s the second film of 2017 with an opening weekend above the $100 million mark, topped only by Beauty and the Beast.
That dropped the ticket-selling leader of the last two weekends, The Boss Baby, to the distant runner-up slot. It took in $16 million.
Third was Beauty and the Beast with $14 million.
And rounding out the top five were Smurfs: The Last Village with $7 million and Going in Style with $6 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were, mostly thanks to The Fate of the Furious, well above those of last weekend and those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.