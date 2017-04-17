Violent Easter Weekend Continues Into Monday With 19 Shot, 4 Fatally

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A violent Easter weekend in Philadelphia continued into Monday, with several people shot overnight.

Around 2 a.m., an officer was about a block away from 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue when he heard a single gunshot fired.

Officers found a large crowd surrounding a 27-year-old Hispanic man, who’d been shot once in the torso. Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but said the man was a customer inside the Lounge 62 bar at some point in the evening.

Earlier Monday, officers responded to another shooting just before 2 a.m. near D Street and Whitaker Avenue in Juniata Park.

Three people, a 21-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were all shot in the legs and taken in a private car to Temple Hospital. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an some kind of argument.

Police say increased violence in the city usually coincides with warmer weather.

“We’ve had numerous shootings over the weekend. Summertime is coming, warm weather today, we get shootings that peak and valley during the warm weather,” said Capt. Jamill Taylor of the Philadelphia Police Department. “Certainly we want anybody that has witnessed this shooting or any shooting for that matter to contact the police, contact our homicide unit.”

At least 19 people were shot this holiday weekend into Monday in Philadelphia. Four of the victims died from their injuries.