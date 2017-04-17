The Rich Zeoli Show log 4-17-2017

April 17, 2017 5:56 PM By Rich Zeoli

The Rich Zeoli Show Log 4-17-17

 

3 pm–  How will North Korea react to their missile launch failure ?  Mike Pence spoke to CNN and was quoted “We’re going to abandon the failed policy of strategic patience…

 

3:35 pm–  VP Pence visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone and spoke of the issues looming.

 

 

4:20 pm– Trump presided over his first White House Easter Egg Roll

 

4:25 pm–Should Trump scrap USDA’s National Organic Program?

 

4:34 pm– Julie Kelly Interview 

 

4:50 pm– Cadbury drops the word Easter from its well know Eggs

 

5:01 pm– Cleveland Facebook Live Killer may have been seen in Philly

 

5:26 pm– Trump to North Korea ” Gotta Behave”

 

5:35 pm–  Bob Woodward talks about President Trump and his “Power of No”

 

5:43 pm–  Jen Psaki told CNN’s Brian Stelter “it’s a tough job.”, speaking about Sean Spicer 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia