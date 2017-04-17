The Rich Zeoli Show log 4-17-2017

The Rich Zeoli Show Log 4-17-17
3 pm– How will North Korea react to their missile launch failure ? Mike Pence spoke to CNN and was quoted “We’re going to abandon the failed policy of strategic patience…”
3:35 pm– VP Pence visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone and spoke of the issues looming.
4:20 pm– Trump presided over his first White House Easter Egg Roll
4:25 pm–Should Trump scrap USDA’s National Organic Program?
4:34 pm– Julie Kelly Interview
4:50 pm– Cadbury drops the word Easter from its well know Eggs
5:01 pm– Cleveland Facebook Live Killer may have been seen in Philly
5:26 pm– Trump to North Korea ” Gotta Behave”
5:35 pm– Bob Woodward talks about President Trump and his “Power of No”
5:43 pm– Jen Psaki told CNN’s Brian Stelter “it’s a tough job.”, speaking about Sean Spicer