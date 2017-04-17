The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper & Elizabeth Paige | April 17

9:00-SNL mocks President Trump’s first 100 days of accomplishments.
9:10-Patriot’s Day 2017 in Boston.
9:20-Virginia Tech shooting 10th anniversary.
9:35-Former Vice President Joe Biden interview with “Teen Vogue” on sexual assault.
9:50-Charles Barkley uncomfortable with Isaiah Thomas’ crying prior to game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Bulls.
10:10-No chance Philadelphia makes an $80 million impact from the NFL draft.
10:20-Steve Cohen, what he knows about O’Reilly.
11:00-Senator Mitch McConnell won’t say hello to Senator Elizabeth Warren.
11:10-Buying insurance from a convicted thief or murderer.
11:35-Christina School Board President, Elizabeth Paige, joined discussing their decision to establish protections for undocumented students.