Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, 13, In Berks County In Police Custody

April 17, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Berks County, shooting

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say the suspect accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Berks County Friday night is in police custody.

Pennsylvania State Police say 19-year-old Matthew Hale was apprehended by the Brevard County Sheriffs Department in Florida late Sunday night.

13-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Berks County Shooting

Investigators say the victim was in his Washington Township home with two friends when a car pulled into the driveway.

A man then stepped out of the car, walked up to the house and punched through a screen window while shouting obscenities, police say.

He then allegedly shot the victim in the neck and torso.

The victim’s friends ran to safety.

The teen is in critical condition.

 

