Spring Allergy Season Brings Higher Pollen Count

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Spring is in the air and so is the pollen!

It’s allergy season and the weather definitely plays a role in just how much you’re sniffing and sneezing.

Monday’s rain offered some temporary relief, but wet weather often makes allergy conditions worse afterward.

“The day after a rain, the trees and grass will burst with pollen and the pollen counts will tend to get higher,” said Dr. Rob Danoff.

We don’t experience the same pollen threats during the year either. In the spring tree pollen tends to be the highest, but grass pollen season starts in May followed by ragweed in the fall lasting until the first frost.

There are even certain times of day that are worse than others. If you have allergies, avoid the early morning hours since pollen is heaviest between 5 – 10 a.m.

Of course, some of us suffer more than others..

“Some people are bothered by all types of pollen, others it just may be the spring or the summer or the fall and that’s why we call them seasonal allergies,” said Danoff.

Dr. Danoff says there are several ways to get relief.

“If your only symptom is a runny nose we may give you nose spray, itchy eyes, eye dropsm or if it’s body symptoms we may give you allergy pills.”

A few other preventative measures include: avoiding hair spray, wearing a mask while mowing the lawn, and taking a shower at night, that will keep pollen from getting in your bed sheets and clean clothes.