Revealing Report Released In Death Of Philadelphia Firefighter Joyce Craig

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than two years after Philadelphia Firefighter Joyce Craig died in the line of duty, federal officials have released details of their investigation into what happened and how the department can fix what went wrong.

The 52-page report points to several factors that may have contributed to Craig’s death — including a 21-minute traffic delay of the Rapid Intervention Team, whose sole purpose is to keep firefighters safe.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health notes personnel and organizational errors: two female firefighters were in the Middleton Street house at the time — but commanders thought there was only one.

The report finds the confusion cost rescuers valuable time.

The 37-year-old Craig had been trapped and was found dead in the basement.

Among 10 other recommendations: better field training and communication, upgraded equipment, and improved firefighting techniques.

The Fire Department says they have already implemented some of the recommended measures.

Craig was the first Philadelphia female firefighter to die in the line of duty.