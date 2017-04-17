PNC Starts New Chapter For Area Preschoolers With $25K Grant, Donations

April 17, 2017 3:16 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PNC Bank is throwing its support and its money behind the Children’s Village School on North 8th Street. The “PNC Grow Up Great” campaign kicked off recently and it’s a multi-million dollar bilingual initiative.

PNC staff helped stock shelves at Children’s Village with dozens of new books in English and Spanish. Mary Graham is the school’s executive director.

“We also just received ten iPads and a huge grant of $25,000 to go with that,” Graham said.

This effort includes a new kickstarter type of funding. Hugh McStravick is PNC Vice President of Client-Community Relations.

“It’s part of the $5-million contribution that we’ve made to DonorsChoose over the next two years, where we will be funding a matching gift program,” he said. “For every dollar that someone gives to a head start project, PNC will give a dollar.”

$5,500 in DonorsChoose.org gift cards were given to Children’s Village for teachers to use for new projects.

