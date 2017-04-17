People Are Kissing A Car To Win It

AUSTIN (CBS) — A promotional event for a radio station in Texas is asking contestants to take their love of cars to the next level.
In order to win a car, 20 people have puckered up and are trying to keep their lips locked on a KIA Optima for as long as possible.
This endurance competition will go on until one winner is left.
The contest started Monday at 8 a.m. and at last check — 15 people are still kissing the car.
The contest, called Kiss a Kia, is being hosted by 96.7 KISS FM at the Southwest Kia in Round Rock.