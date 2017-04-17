Family Using Ice Cream Window To Raise Awareness for Autism

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)–Swirled, scooped, in a cup or a cone, there’s nothing sweeter than a frozen treat!

But at Nightlight Ice Cream, they’re serving up good that will last longer than your soft serve.

“Really what we’re trying to create awareness and raise as much money as possible,” said Alex Viele.



Nightlight Ice Cream is an ice cream shop that benefits the Night Light Foundation, a non-profit that helps teens with autism transition into adulthood.

The focus on adulthood swirled from the mind of Alex, whose son Spencer,17, has Autism.

“My wife and I were starting to think much further out, like what’s going to happen to Spencer when we’re a lot older,” says Viele. “The services really drop off of a cliff at that age.”

So up went the stand to raise money, with Spencer’s brother Zander on hand to help, and then the community stepped up as well.

“What’s really cool about this story is that we reached out to the community and said, ‘Hey we need volunteers to help us,’ and the outpouring of support has been amazing.”

Colleen, 10, is volunteering for her second season to help assist Nightlight in achieving its greatest goal.

“All the money here that we paid for ice cream is going to building a home for autistic adults,” says Colleen McLafferty.

You can help them, too. They are having an event this Friday at McGerk’s Pub & Grill in Fort Washington.

