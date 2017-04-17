News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 17

April 17, 2017 8:58 AM By Chris Stigall
6am- Democrats are hopeful they can take Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s vacated Congressional seat in a Georgia special election. 

6:20am- Melissa McCarthy returned to SNL as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

6:30am- Over the weekend, North Korea unsuccessfully attempted to test a missile. 

6:35am- What’s Trending: United Airlines kicked more people off a plane; Alec Baldwin stands up for Kendall Jenner; Fate of the Furious breaks global box office record; Trump is upset that Amanda Knox didn’t vote for him.

6:50am- In Cleveland, a man decided to shoot a random victim and then share the video on Facebook Live. Police are still searching for the suspect. 

7am- Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta attacked Donald Trump for referring to the U.S. armed forces as “my military.”

7:30am- Is car sharing the future of transportation? AAA has a new service they’re hoping could change how people use cars.

7:35am- Will Fox News cut ties with Bill O’Reilly over sexual harassment allegations?

8:35am- What’s Trending: A girl gets a scholarship for playing football; Lady Gaga premiers a new song at Coachella; Charles Barkley is in trouble.

