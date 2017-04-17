New Report Looks At Rate Of ‘Dating Violence’

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 17, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The American Public Health Association periodically looks at the issue of violence between men and women on dates. The reports can be quite alarming.

Their data suggest that both male and female high school students report the same amount of dating violence. About 10% of couples engage in violent behavior.

The studies have consistently shown that in the case of boyfriends or girlfriend, both sexes have hit, slapped, or physically hurt their partner on purpose.

Parents should be aware of this and keep lines of communication open with teens.

In addition, we know that, for both boys and girls, behavior such as sexual activity, alcohol use, and suicidal thoughts were predictors of physical dating violence.

