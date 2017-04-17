NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Netflix On The Verge Of Hitting 100 Million Subscribers

April 17, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is on the verge of surpassing 100 million subscribers, a testament to how much the video streaming service has changed the entertainment landscape since its debut a decade ago.

The milestone will be reached this weekend if Netflix’s projections are correct. Netflix made the prediction Monday with the release of its first-quarter earnings.

Why Facebook Still Struggles To Pull Down Murder Videos Quickly 

The video service added nearly 5 million subscribers during the first three months of the year to end March with 98.7 million customers in roughly 190 countries.

Netflix still has a ways to go to catch up with HBO, the popular pay-TV channel that has served as its role model. HBO has 134 million subscribers worldwide, including viewers who now get the channel on an internet-only service that was inspired by Netflix’s success.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia