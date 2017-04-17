Mom Wears Dinosaur Costume To Show Kids It’s Okay To Be Different

WINTER SPRINGS, FL (CBS) — A video of a woman dressed as a dinosaur has gone viral, and now the dino-mom is speaking out.
The video of Leslie Eggenberger walking with her son to school in Winter Springs, Florida has attracted a lot of attention. Mostly due to the fact Leslie is dressed as a dinosaur.
She says she loves the costume and puts it on every chance she gets.
Eggenberger says she wears the costume to teach her kids it is okay to be different.
“I want them to be uniquely themselves and never question anything they do because of what people will think. I try to do stuff like that with them all the time, this one was a bit more extreme and got a lot of attention.”
Leslie says the silly costume will help her children remember that lesson of equality.